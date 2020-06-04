An apology

Yesterday, an email exchange between a journalist and a member of Stylist staff was brought to our attention on social media.

We undertook an investigation and discovered that due to a large volume of pitches, the Stylist team member had sent a blanket response to all journalists she had received ideas from which were unsuccessful in being commissioned that week. The email was not a personalised response to the writer or her idea.

Regardless of this, we would like to make it clear that we agree that the wording and sentiment lacked the appropriate professionalism which we demand of our team. Our team member agrees this was an error of judgement and apologises for the upset this has caused, as do we at Stylist. We have been in touch with the writer to offer appropriate feedback

We have a long-held commitment to include and celebrate the voices of all women and have a library of content on Stylist.co.uk that demonstrates this.

Stylist stands in solidarity with the black community and we pledge to continue to:

· Give a platform to, and celebrate, black voices

· Call out inequality and racism whenever we see it

· Play an active role in the fight for equality

· Keep the conversation going and encourage everyone to be part of change

· Look at our own business and those who contribute to Stylist to improve diversity

· Never stop listening

#blacklivesmatter