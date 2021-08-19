What She Loves: beauty influencer and podcaster Anchal Seda shares her current obsessions

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
What She Loves is a regular series where women we love tell us what *they* love. Here, beauty influencer and podcaster Anchal Seda shares her favourite things…
It’s been a busy year for Anchal Seda.
On top of building her online communities on YouTube and Instagram, where she shares expert digital make-up tutorials and honest reviews, the British-Indian make-up artist and beauty influencer has been steadily growing her podcast What Would The Aunties Say?, a series which helps young women of South Asian heritage to navigate modern life among older, more traditional generations. From colourism and gender inequality to interracial relationships, Seda brings warmth and wisdom to a range of different issues as she seeks to empower women and girls in the community.
Earlier this year, Seda joined Stylist’s Nobody Told Me… podcast to speak about navigating life as a single woman at an age when she is expected to be married. “Try and understand why you feel pressures and where they’re actually coming from,” she advised. “Are these pressures coming from you? Or are they external pressures?”
This week also sees the publication of Seda’s debut book, What Would The Aunties Say?: A Brown Girl’s Guide To Being Yourself And Living Your Best Life, inspired by the topics of her podcast. Packed full of advice and personal insight, the book is an honest exploration into the shared experiences of “the brown girls” from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh living in the western world.
Below, Seda shares her current obsessions with Stylist…
Happy Place
“One podcast that I always love listening to is Happy Place by Fearne Cotton. It’s really feel-good and I love hearing people’s journeys and their stories.
“It’s also just done in a way where you feel like you are part of the conversation, like you’re in the room. I love it because it makes me feel happy.”
Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette
“I love how this palette has the most beautiful shades to highlight, blush, and help bronze your skin. The pigment is intense and I think it’s a must-have.”
ghd Rise Volumising Hot Brush
“Usually I have naturally curly hair, but recently I’ve been obsessed with a blowout look – but I’m not really going to the salon. This hot brush is incredible for getting that salon blowdry look at home.”
Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Retinol Night Serum Capsules
“These retinol capsules have literally changed my life and changed my skin. They helped me with hyperpigmentation and scarring – as someone of colour and Asian, that’s something that we suffer with a lot. They’ve helped turn those dark marks around really quickly and have improved my skin massively.”
Shop Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Retinol Night Serum Capsules at Feel Unique, £52.50
Tao Te Ching by Lao Tzu
“I read this last summer – it’s basically a book that’s sort of like poetry but also has messages to guide you through life. It’s really, really powerful.
Last year when we were going through lockdown, it was something quite nice to turn to and help me get through the difficult times.”
Shop Tao Te Ching by Lao Tzu (Big Nest) at Bookshop.org, £12.99
Tesco Finest White Sourdough Loaf
“The thing that I always have in the fridge is sourdough bread. Tesco Finest’s isn’t as heavy as normal bread; it’s literally the only bread I eat at home. It’s nice and crispy on the crust but the bread is so soft and feels nice and light to eat.
“It’s perfect toasted. Sourdough is that thing that you have when you go out to restaurants, I think – it’s like a little treat – but this is like constantly having a treat at home.”
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
“I just got this Fitbit watch – the Fitbit Luxe. It’s got this gold link chain as the strap. I love jewellery and I wear lots of gold jewellery. This looks luxe, it looks like jewellery, you can’t tell you’re wearing a Fitbit and it just is a beautiful accessory.
“Also, I just like how it keeps me moving and reminds me to stay fit and healthy but while discreetly still looking good.”
Shop Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker at John Lewis, £179.99
Nikita By Niki White Agate Large Round Crystal Coasters
“Crystals always make beautiful accessories. Not only is there so much advantage to having them in your house in certain rooms, because they all have different meanings, but they look beautiful as well.
There’s a small brand called Nikita by Niki that I love, who I bought crystal coasters from, which are gorgeous. It also sells a gold bottle opener with a crystal on top and loads of beautiful things for the home.”
Shop Nikita By Niki White Agate Large Round Crystal Coasters, £28
Images: courtesy of brands
Christobel Hastings
Christobel Hastings is a London-based journalist covering pop culture, feminism, LGBTQ and lore.