What She Loves: beauty influencer and podcaster Anchal Seda shares her current obsessions

It’s been a busy year for Anchal Seda.

On top of building her online communities on YouTube and Instagram, where she shares expert digital make-up tutorials and honest reviews, the British-Indian make-up artist and beauty influencer has been steadily growing her podcast What Would The Aunties Say?, a series which helps young women of South Asian heritage to navigate modern life among older, more traditional generations. From colourism and gender inequality to interracial relationships, Seda brings warmth and wisdom to a range of different issues as she seeks to empower women and girls in the community.

Earlier this year, Seda joined Stylist’s Nobody Told Me… podcast to speak about navigating life as a single woman at an age when she is expected to be married. “Try and understand why you feel pressures and where they’re actually coming from,” she advised. “Are these pressures coming from you? Or are they external pressures?”