Angela Lansbury tributes: beloved Murder She Wrote actor dies aged 96
The beloved Murder, She Wrote and Beauty And The Beast star passed away yesterday.

Dame Angela Lansbury, actor and three-time Oscar nominee, died yesterday (11 October) at the age of 96.

Lansbury had a career spanning eight decades, across film, theatre and television and was best known as the novelist-sleuth Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote. Her other notable roles included The Manchurian CandidateBeauty And The Beast, Bedknobs And Broomsticks, Little Women and Mary Poppins Returns.

In 2013, she was awarded an honorary Oscar for lifetime achievement, which followed a lifetime achievement award from Bafta in 2002, as well as a star on the Hollywood walk of fame.

In 2014, she was made a Dame for services to drama, charitable work and philanthropy.

Following the news, fans and public figures alike took to social media to celebrate her 75-year career.

Many remembered her as the star of beloved childhood films.

Others reflected on her charitable legacy, including her support of Aids research.

Actor George Takei tweeted: “Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul.”

“Angela Lansbury - She, my darlings, was EVERYTHING!” shared actor Harvey Fierstein.

“Dame Angela Lansbury has fallen asleep and gone to the ‘theatre in the Sky.’ She epitomised grace and exhibited a gifted natural talent. One of the world’s greatest actors. I had the privilege of meeting her,” Poirot actor David Suchet added.

Images: Getty