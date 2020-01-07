She continued: “Because I remember when I first spoke from the front bench in the House of Commons, a parliamentary sketch writer said I must have got lost from the set of Little Britain. It was another way of saying that I didn’t know my place. Maybe I don’t but I know the place that I came from and it’s here. Not so much Little Britain, but real Britain.”

Regardless of whether or not you agree with Rayner’s politics and her suitability as Labour deputy leader, her words here are essential for everyone to listen to.

That’s because a 2017 study by The Sutton Trust found that nearly a third of MPs are privately educated, compared to 7% of the overall population. Over one in 10 went to Eton. And 87% are university graduates – 24% went to Oxford or Cambridge, 30% went to non-Oxbridge Russell Group. It’s worth noting that over 60% of Oxford University students went to private or grammar school.