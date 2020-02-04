Josh Gad gets real about the personal sacrifices we make for our careers

Frozen star Josh Gad just gave a very frank interview about his family and career during an interview on during an interview on the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast.

From Frozen’s heart-melting snowman Olaf, to the hilarious LeFou in Beauty and The Beast, we have a lot of time for actor Josh Gad. During his successful career in the industry, he’s also earned a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for Book Of Mormon. Oh, and other notable film roles include those in Murder On The Orient Express, The Internship, A Dog’s Journey and Pixels. Basically, he’s been a very busy actor, working hard to get to where he is today. But, in an interview with Anna Faris on her Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast, Gad revealed that his success has come with many sacrifices. And, sadly, that’s included the time spent with his wife and two children.

After Faris asked Gad about loneliness, he started to talk about his daughter. “Yesterday, my oldest daughter Ava, who is nine, I dropped her off at a party. I’d just got in from New York City, and she turned to me and started bawling [on] my chest. “I said, ‘Are you OK?’. And she said, ‘I’m just really going to miss you.’ And I said, ‘Baby, I’m coming back, I’m picking you up later’. “And it just made me realise how much we have to sacrifice doing this profession because we’re constantly having to go places.”

He continued to explain: “The psychology of my children now is that I could be gone for days or months. And we have chosen a lifestyle that is to never disrupt their structure, their social foundation and relationships, because of our choices. In other words, I don’t just take my kids and bring them to wherever I am, because they didn’t sign up for it.” Gad then candidly discussed the realities of having a successful career and spending enough time with his children.

He added: “I started thinking about loneliness, which I always confront when I’m away from my family, not only in terms of me, but in terms of what I’m doing to my kids, and it’s really hard. Do I take a job if it’s going to separate me from my kids? And if I do, what are the benefits, the pros and cons?” Faris then interjected, saying: “Anytime you’re driven, it always separates you.” After agreeing with her statement, Gad concluded: “I think that goes back to the fundamental of ‘if you’re so driven, then where is your energy going?’ Can you balance it with family and work? I think you can, but it is hard.” Listen to Josh Gad on Anna Faris’ Unqualified podcast

During the episode, Gad also shared the hilarious story of how he fell in love with his wife, and talks more about his own childhood. It’s a must-listen for his fans.

