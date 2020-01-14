Anne Hathaway and her “mom’s night out” shouldn’t be making headlines in 2020

If you google the phrase ‘post-baby body’, you’ll be met with a slew of deeply unsatisfying articles. Some praise women for “bouncing back” to their pre-pregnancy figures, some compliment women for “ignoring the pressure” to lose their pregnancy weight (while going out of their way to point out their excess pounds), and others – usually tabloids – will share long-lens photos of celebrities in bikinis.

All, however, achieve the same effect: they invite readers to critique women’s bodies from afar. They hammer home this ridiculous idea that a woman’s sole purpose in life is to breed (before removing any evidence of aforementioned breeding, of course). And they reduce women in the public eye to the sum of their body parts and ovaries, stripping them away of all their achievements and other fascinating qualities in the process.

It’s a tired phenomenon which Hathaway herself has commented on. Taking to Instagram in 2016, in the months after the birth of her son, the actor posted a photo of her jeans that she altered into jean shorts that fit her body as it is now.

“There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever),” she wrote. “There is no shame if it takes longer than you think it will to lose the weight (if you want to lose it at all). There is no shame in finally breaking down and making your own jean shorts because last summer’s are just too dang short for this summer’s thighs.”

She added: “Bodies change. Bodies grow. Bodies shrink. It’s all love.”