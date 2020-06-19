Anne Hathaway just used an iconic The Devil Wears Prada scene to make a case for face masks

The actor has made a case for everyone to follow the CDC’s advice and wear a face mask in public. To help make her point, Hathaway referenced a scene from her iconic movie, The Devil Wears Prada.

She uploaded a meme (created by @aj_hernandez), which shows her character Andy walking into the office after having a makeover – and now wearing a blue face mask. “Are you wearing the Chanel boots?” her colleague asks in the film. (But you probably already know that after watching it at least 10 times along with the rest of the world.)