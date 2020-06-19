Anne Hathaway just used an iconic The Devil Wears Prada scene to make a case for face masks
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Should we be wearing face masks? Anne Hathaway just made her views on the issue very clear, with the help of a familiar meme.
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, people have been asking: should we be wearing face masks? There’s been a lot of debate around the issue, with the government and official bodies often sharing mixed messages. But from Monday 22 June, in England, wearing a face mask will be compulsory for people on public transport and for hospital staff, outpatients and visitors. This is in line with new World Health Organization (WHO) advice, which says non-medical face coverings should be worn in public where social distancing is not possible.
In America, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended everyone wear a face mask in public, there is no federal mandate requiring people to do so. Only a selection of states, including California, Michigan, New York, Maine, Delaware and Maryland, have issued orders that make wearing a mask mandatory in certain public spaces.
Cue: Anne Hathaway.
The actor has made a case for everyone to follow the CDC’s advice and wear a face mask in public. To help make her point, Hathaway referenced a scene from her iconic movie, The Devil Wears Prada.
She uploaded a meme (created by @aj_hernandez), which shows her character Andy walking into the office after having a makeover – and now wearing a blue face mask. “Are you wearing the Chanel boots?” her colleague asks in the film. (But you probably already know that after watching it at least 10 times along with the rest of the world.)
Playing with the original lines from the scene, the meme reads:
“Are you wearing the C-?
“The CDC recommended face covering because we’re still in the middle of a global Covid-19 pandemic? Yeah, I am.”
Hathaway then captioned it by referencing another iconic line: “Face Masks. During a pandemic. Ground breaking.”
At a time when lockdown easing is perhaps at risk of encouraging a more casual approach to social distancing, it’s a reminder that the virus is still here and we all need to do our bit.
In the words of Andy’s infamous boss Miranda Priestly: “That’s all.”
Images: Fox 2000 Pictures