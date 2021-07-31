Mac, who joined Radio 1 as an assistant producer before hosting her first show in 2004, told listeners at the beginning of the show that “tonight is going to be hopefully a really, really fun and nostalgic and hopefully not too emo ride.”

She went on to explain that she was “looking forward to having the creative space to do new things and try new things,” but also fondly reflected on her time at the station and the “brilliant times” shared with fellow DJ’s who she now considers “friends for life”.

Before playing her final song, however, Mac grew emotional as she recalled the support from her parents at the beginning of her career.

“They live in Dublin and you couldn’t get Radio 1 very well back in the day, and at the start of my shows they used to sit out in the car and listen to my shows.”