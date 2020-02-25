Ant & Dec on the one thing they’d like to be remembered for

What is the meaning of life?

Ant: To feel love and give love – it’s the greatest feeling there is.

Dec: To show kindness and treat others as you would like to be treated.

What is the difference between right and wrong?

Dec: Right is what you should do, wrong is what you really want to do [laughs].

Where is your happy place?

Dec: Newcastle. Once I arrive, my shoulders drop and I feel instantly relaxed.

Ant: Mine is outdoors, with my girlfriend, walking the dogs.

Nature or nurture?

Ant: I do believe that nurture has a great deal to do with how you end up as a human being.