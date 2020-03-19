We’re living in an age of panic-buying and supermarket hysteria, as people around the world stock up for forthcoming periods of social-distancing, quarantining and coronavirus isolation.

It’s tempting to stockpile a few too many packages of toilet paper or lentils, especially after you see other shoppers at the supermarket doing the same. But doing so strains the supply chain, leaving those who aren’t able to stockpile, for whatever reason, without.

This is the issue that Antoni Porowski from Queer Eye is trying to tackle in a new set of videos on Instagram. He’s called them “Quar Eye”, or quarantine cooking lessons, filmed inside his own kitchen using pantry staples and leftovers and streamed to his millions of followers.