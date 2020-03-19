People

From “Let Me Outside Leftovers” to a “Keep Calm-lette”, the Queer Eye cooking guru is here to help you conquer self-isolation cooking.

We’re living in an age of panic-buying and supermarket hysteria, as people around the world stock up for forthcoming periods of social-distancing, quarantining and coronavirus isolation.

It’s tempting to stockpile a few too many packages of toilet paper or lentils, especially after you see other shoppers at the supermarket doing the same. But doing so strains the supply chain, leaving those who aren’t able to stockpile, for whatever reason, without.

This is the issue that Antoni Porowski from Queer Eye is trying to tackle in a new set of videos on Instagram. He’s called them “Quar Eye”, or quarantine cooking lessons, filmed inside his own kitchen using pantry staples and leftovers and streamed to his millions of followers.

“The FDA has announced that you should not be buying more than a week’s worth of groceries at a time,” Antoni says in the third installment of the series. “We shouldn’t be hoarding and buying food for however many months… Leave some for other people to have as well. It’s not just about ‘me’ or you.” 

To that end, Antoni wants to show you how you can cook using the easily accessible, everyday items that you might already have in your pantry and the leftovers that you have from previous meals.

Things like a “simple af” tomato-based pasta sauce, either for spaghetti or for zoodles, and an omelette dressed up with some canned black bean salsa. In episode three, in which Antoni cooks with leftovers from the previous meals and some ingredients from his pantry, the chef whips up a delicious dish using the black beans and pasta sauce from earlier in the week.

Antoni isn’t the only chef trying to guide their followers through quarantine cooking. Alison Roman, one of the internet’s favourite cookbook authors and a columnist at the New York Times, has been using her social media handles to help her followers when it comes to adapting her recipes. 

Roman, whose anchovy and shallot pasta has become the “unofficial recipe of our times”, according to one Twitter user – “It’s the pantry pasta every bougie quarantine millennial is cooking this week,” the tweet added – is devoting time on social media each day to to field questions about substitutions and dole out advice to those cooking during quarantine.

She has helped her followers make that pasta sauce by swapping out shallots for onions, has advised on how to keep herbs from wilting during long periods of isolation, and has some words of wisdom for anyone staring at a pantry full of canned fish and rice right now.

Now, we just need Antoni and Roman to record a split-screen Instagram live version of “Quar Eye“ from their respective self-isolated kitchens. 

Images: Netflix

