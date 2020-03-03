Anya Taylor-Joy on the very real impact of negative self-talk

What is the meaning of life?

Becoming comfortable with the fact that we will never really know the answer to that question and throwing yourself into the abyss anyway.

What is the difference between right and wrong?

I think other than murder and things that are unequivocally wrong it really depends on the person. You have to make up your own moral code.

Where is your happy place?

I guess any place that has a congregation of the people I love.

Nature or nurture?

A bit of both. The world can nurture you to be a certain way, but nature plays a part.