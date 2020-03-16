People

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other celebrities urge people to try social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic

Hannah-Rose Yee
Are you reducing your contact with other people in order to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic? If you’re not, AOC wants to have a word with you, and so do these other celebrities. 

When it comes to flattening the curve of infection in this coronavirus pandemic, several celebrities have spoken out about a simple and easy to implement solution: stay the hell home.

Spearheaded by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a growing number of public figures have urged their followers to put the brakes on their social life, wind down any large gatherings and stay away from busy pubs, restaurants, cinemas and parks. The idea is to reduce the amount of social interactions that you have, thereby reducing any potential spread of infection in the community. In a world where the rate of infections is increasing exponentially, exposing everyone – particularly those in at-risk categories – to the virus, staying home has never been more important.

“To everyone in NYC but ESPECIALLY healthy people & people under 40 (bc from what I’m observing that’s who needs to hear this again),” AOC wrote on Twitter this weekend, “PLEASE stop crowding bars, restaurants, and public spaces right now. Eat your meals at home.”

“If you are healthy, you could be spreading Covid,” she concluded.

Later, she added: “What does “crowded” mean? If you can’t stay 6ft away from other people, it’s too close. In general, when going outside try to stay at least 6 feet away from others as much as you possibly can.” 

Since penning her tweets, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that all restaurants, bars and cinemas would close, as of this week, to help curb the spread of coronavirus. (Truly there is no limit to AOC’s impact!)

But her message is still pertinent for everyone living in a city where restaurants and bars aren’t temporarily closed right now. If you think you can cancel your plans, do it. If you don’t need to go out, don’t. Avoid crowds wherever possible. Stay home as much as you can. Do it not only for your own health, but the health of others in the community who might be more at risk than you.

Alexandria-Ocasio-Cortez
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants you to stay home during this pandemic as much as you can.

AOC isn’t the only celebrity who has urged their followers to put their social life on pause right now. 

Here are a few other messages from public figures to their fans, telling them to stay home. 

Kumail Nanjiani

Ariana Grande

Hilary Duff

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

P!nk

Miley Cyrus

Hannah-Rose Yee

Hannah-Rose Yee is a writer based in London. You can find her on the internet talking about movies, television and Chris Pine.

Stylist Daily