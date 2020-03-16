Later, she added: “What does “crowded” mean? If you can’t stay 6ft away from other people, it’s too close. In general, when going outside try to stay at least 6 feet away from others as much as you possibly can.”

Since penning her tweets, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that all restaurants, bars and cinemas would close, as of this week, to help curb the spread of coronavirus. (Truly there is no limit to AOC’s impact!)

But her message is still pertinent for everyone living in a city where restaurants and bars aren’t temporarily closed right now. If you think you can cancel your plans, do it. If you don’t need to go out, don’t. Avoid crowds wherever possible. Stay home as much as you can. Do it not only for your own health, but the health of others in the community who might be more at risk than you.