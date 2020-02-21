And candidate Elizabeth Warren is not afraid to get in the ring. She has always described herself as a “fighter”, and has repeatedly demonstrated that she is willing to stand up to corporate interests – and members of her own party – in the name of doing what she thinks is right.

Such was the case on Wednesday night. At the latest Democratic debate, Warren came out swinging against her opponents, and in particular, former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, calling out his past history of sexism, racism and tax evasion.

“I’d like to talk about who we’re running against: a billionaire who calls women ‘fat broads’ and ‘horse-faced lesbians’,” Warren said during the debate. “And no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump, I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”