Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s new project is proof of why we need more women in politics

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has launched a new political action committee (PAC) to fund other working-class candidates trying to run for office who would usually be discouraged by the Democratic party’s official campaign arm.

“Help us build a war chest to support progressive red-to-blue seats, bold incumbents, and newcomers to Congress alike,” she wrote on Twitter, announcing the new initiative, aptly dubbed, Courage to Change.

The first day of public fundraising saw the PAC raise over $69,000 from more than 4,600 donations, which averaged under $15 each.