Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was asked to explain why people don’t like her. She had the best response

During an appearance on The View this week, Ocasio-Cortez was asked to offer up an explanation as to why she tends to “trigger people”. Host Joy Behar asked, “You trigger people. Why do you think you do that, and how does it manifest?”

Ocasio-Cortez responded: “I think there’s a couple of reasons. One, before people even knew who I was, like five minutes after I won my primary, it was the apocalypse on Fox News.” She continued, “I think it’s because our political system is not designed for people like us. They’re not designed for working people to succeed, for young people, for women, for people of colour.”

She added, “It’s not particularly welcoming, and historically, to have someone like that ascend, especially when I was running against someone who was the antithesis of those things. It’s upending but also I think it’s because our entire political system revolves, frankly, around rich men and rich men are not the center of my universe. Working families are. I think that is controversial.”