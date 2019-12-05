Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez just reminded us why the NHS is so important in the upcoming election

“In my opinion, Brexit will be A VERY BAD THING for the NHS,” Kay warned. “The number of staff returning home to the EU mainland will accelerate (this is already happening a lot),” he said.

“Whether or not the NHS will be ‘on the table’ (spoiler alert: it will), one thing that unequivocally will be up for grabs is drugs. We pay a lot less for drugs than Americans. The Pharma companies will want to close this gap, and this won’t mean making Americans pay less btw.

“All the NHS money comes from one pot. More money spent on drugs will mean less money to be spent in other places. Some politicians might tell you that the NHS will actually IMPROVE after Brexit. Only 7% of NHS staff share this view (YouGov poll). Maybe think about why this is.”

Kay added that he would be voting “for the party most likely to keep Boris [Johnson] out and prevent a hideous hard Brexit (which is what his deal is)”.

Either way, Kay and AOC’s warnings are a timely reminder of the importance of educating ourselves on what the political parties’ are promising for the NHS ahead of 12 December. Our lives could depend on it.