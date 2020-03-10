As of today, the coronavirus pandemic has shut down the entire nation of Italy, invoked furious panic-buying, crippled the global economy and killed more than 4,000 people. Some 26 of that number have died in the US, with thousands more in the country exposed to coronavirus, including a few members of Congress who had interactions with a person who was later diagnosed with COVID-19 at CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference).

Paul Gosar, a representative from Arizona, is one of the American politicians currently self-quarantining after shaking hands “several times” and speaking “for an extended period of time” with the infected person. Gosar is spending his self-quarantine period productively, by logging onto Twitter to make a very poor taste joke about “dying gloriously in battle” instead of in a pandemic.