Ariana Grande expertly dismantles the myth of the female diva

“The word diva gets thrown around when someone is successful in all the wrong connotations. It gets completely misconstrued,” said Lowe. “What it really is [the misconstruction] is it’s an insult to a strong female energy. That could be female energy in women or in men or in bi or in transgender. It doesn’t matter. That diva energy really is about taking control. That’s what I love about that word.”

Grande agreed with Lowe’s read of the situation, explaining: “[If someone is a diva, it] means they’ve got an opinion and a drive and artistic integrity. They’ve got something to say. It’s funny because you bring that up. I stopped doing interviews for a really long time because I felt like whenever I would get into a position where somebody would try to say something for clickbait or twist my words or blah, blah, blah, I would defend myself. And then, people would be like, ‘Oh, she’s a diva.’

“I was like, ‘This doesn’t make any sense.’ Because I have an opinion about something that was an opinion artistically or if I am directing something, or if I have something to say regarding a choice that’s being made with my career or something, blah, blah, blah, it always was in the past manipulated and turned into this negative thing, whereas I don’t see that with men.”