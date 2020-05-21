It’s been almost three years since a bomb was detonated at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester, killing 22 people and wounding more than 800.

Since then, the singer has worked hard to support and remain connected to her fans. She sprang into action immediately following the attack, organising One Love Manchester, an extraordinary benefit concert in just two weeks that raised more than £10million for the victims and their families. She, like thousands of others, had a bee, which is part of the Manchester coat of arms, inked onto her body to remember those who lost their lives (see below). And, likewise, she ended the music video for No Tears Left To Cry, her first single after the attack, with a shot of a bee flying off.