Ariana Grande just taught us an incredible lesson about self-care

Just weeks after her ex-boyfriend’s tragic death, and mere days after calling off her engagement to fiancé Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande took to the stage to perform in NBC special A Very Wicked Halloween.

However, while the musician delighted fans with her rendition of The Wizard And I, she has since admitted that she almost didn’t make it.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Grande candidly addressed the anxiety she had battled ahead of her performance.

“Can’t believe i almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today,” she said.

Grande later added: “Not today, Satan! And not tomorrow or the next day either, not no more, [so] you can suck my big green dick. I’m going to sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love. Bye!”