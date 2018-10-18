Ariana Grande just taught us an incredible lesson about self-care
The musician is doing everything she can to prioritise her own wellbeing.
Just weeks after her ex-boyfriend’s tragic death, and mere days after calling off her engagement to fiancé Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande took to the stage to perform in NBC special A Very Wicked Halloween.
However, while the musician delighted fans with her rendition of The Wizard And I, she has since admitted that she almost didn’t make it.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Grande candidly addressed the anxiety she had battled ahead of her performance.
“Can’t believe i almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today,” she said.
Grande later added: “Not today, Satan! And not tomorrow or the next day either, not no more, [so] you can suck my big green dick. I’m going to sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love. Bye!”
The world heard the news of Grande’s split from fiancé Pete Davidson on Monday after their five-month relationship and whirlwind engagement dominated celeb news all summer.
Speaking of the split for the first time, in an Instagram Story posted shortly after her performance, the Sweetner singer said that she would be taking a step back from the internet.
Explaining that it was “time to say bye bye to the internet for just a lil bit,” she added: “It’s hard not to bump news and stuff that I’m trying not to see right now.”
Granded finished by sating: “It’s very sad and we’re all trying very hard to keep going. Love you [all], and thank you for being here always.”
As well as coming to terms with Mac Miller’s death and the demise of her relationship, Grande continues to struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anxiety after a man walked into the Manchester Arena on 22 May 2017 and detonated a bomb at her concert, killing 22 of her fans and injuring more than 500 others.
“I think a lot of people have anxiety, especially right now,” she said earlier this year. “My anxiety has anxiety … I’ve always had anxiety. I’ve never really spoken about it because I thought everyone had it, but when I got home from tour [in September 2017] it was the most severe I think it’s ever been.”
It makes sense, then, that Grande has decided to take a step back from the world wide web, not to mention give herself time to find out what she can and can’t handle. Particularly as scientists recently revealed that the “regular use of social networking can negatively affect your emotional wellbeing and satisfaction with life”. After all, Grande herself was forced to shut down her Instagram comments in the days following Miller’s passing when many of his fans began blaming her for his death.
And, when she pulled out of her appearance at F**k Cancer’s fundraising gala, her manager Scooter Braun took to the stage and announced: “As you saw [in] your invite, someone I’m very close to was supposed to come sing for you today, and because of things that she’s going through, she couldn’t be here today. And while I was frustrated, being the manager, my wife, being who she always is, just looked at me and she goes, ‘She needs this time.’”
We couldn’t agree more.
While we’ll miss Grande’s presence online, we appreciate that she’s put the internet in her box of ‘can’t’ right now and are so glad that celebrating her favourite musical has made it into her box of ‘can’.
