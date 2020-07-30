Ashley Judd finally wins appeal to pursue sexual harassment claim against Harvey Weinstein

Judd filed a lawsuit against the disgraced film producer in April 2018, accusing him of having “torpedoed her incredible professional opportunity” after she refused his sexual advances in 1998.

She also sued for defamation and retaliation, claiming that Weinstein effectively blacklisted her in the film industry.

Judge Philip Gutierrez allowed Judd to proceed with the retaliation and defamation claims, but threw out the sexual harassment claim on the grounds that California law did not cover a producer and an actress who did not have an active employment relationship. The law has since been amended to explicitly cover producers and actors.

But as reported in Variety, on Wednesday (29 July 2020) an appeals court ruled that Judd can now pursue her harassment claim.