Sofia Kenin’s Australian Open win is the ultimate example of self-belief

Hollie Richardson
Australian Open: Sofia Kenin

Sofia Kenin’s words on self-belief prove that there’s no such thing as being too ambitious. Take it from someone who just won her first Australian Open title.

Tennis player Sofia Kenin beat Garbine Muguruza to win her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. Kenin won 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 against two-time major winner Muguruza in Melbourne. She is the youngest Australian Open champion since Maria Sharapova won in 2008.

Speaking about the significant win, Kenin said: “My dream has officially come true. Dreams come true. If you have a dream, then go for it – it will come true. 

“These two weeks have been the best two weeks of my life.”

You may also like

Serena Williams: the real meaning behind her Australian Open manicure

Her words are inspiring for anyone who has ambitions, and they echo her words about self-belief from earlier in the week. After beating Ashleigh Barty on Thursday’s (30 January) semi-finals match, Kenin talked about her “fighting” attitude despite a challenging start.

“I believed I could win even though I had two set points down in the first and second,” she said in an interview.

“I believe in myself. If I lose a set I’m going to come out and I’m going to believe and I really did a great job with it and didn’t give up. It was a tough match and of course some things didn’t go my way.”

She added: “I was fighting, I battled out there”

Kenin had also talked about how people are starting to take serious notice of her, saying: “People haven’t really paid attention much to me in the past… I had to establish myself.”

Sofia Kenin beats Garbine Muguruza in the final.
Australian Open: Sofia Kenin beats Garbine Muguruza in the final.

It proves that there is no such thing as too much self-belief. We should never be afraid to say how much we believe in ourselves: our talents, strengths and ambitions. 

Muguruza accepted her runner-up prize by celebrating her opponents win, saying: “Congratulations Sofia, you played an incredible match, incredible fortnight. I think we’re going to see you play more finals for sure.”

Along with Coco GauffNaomi Osaka and plenty of other incredible female tennis players, we can’t wait to watch Kenin’s career progress either.

Hollie Richardson

