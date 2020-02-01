Sofia Kenin’s Australian Open win is the ultimate example of self-belief

Tennis player Sofia Kenin beat Garbine Muguruza to win her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. Kenin won 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 against two-time major winner Muguruza in Melbourne. She is the youngest Australian Open champion since Maria Sharapova won in 2008.

Speaking about the significant win, Kenin said: “My dream has officially come true. Dreams come true. If you have a dream, then go for it – it will come true.

“These two weeks have been the best two weeks of my life.”