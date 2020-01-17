During a routine hair appointment, she noticed her hair was thinning. “From there, it’s accelerated very quickly,” she explains.

“I had been waking up every morning to sinks full of hair. Every night, I was employing all the tools that I had been schooled and trained in throughout my life as a black woman. I wrapped my hair, I wore a bonnet, I slept on a silk pillowcase.”

“I did not want to go to sleep, because I did not want the morning to come, where I would remove this bonnet and my wrap and be met with more hair in the sink and an image in the mirror of a person who felt increasingly like a stranger to me.”

The congresswoman says the last of her hair fell out the evening before the House voted to impeach Donald Trump, leaving her feeling “naked, exposed, vulnerable.”

“I felt embarrassed, I felt ashamed, I felt betrayed,” she adds, articulating the guilt she felt over what she perceived to be the “cultural betrayal” and how she felt she “owed” an explanation to the little girls who looked up to her because of her hair.

Many on Twitter have applauded Pressley’s decision to go public and for helping others who might be experiencing the same thing.