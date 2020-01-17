Ayanna Pressley reveals alopecia diagnosis, and why she feels like she owes women an explanation
- Posted by
- Jessica Rapana
- Published
US Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley has publicly revealed her alopecia diagnosis for the first time, explaining why she feels like she owes young girls and women an explanation.
US Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley has officially revealed that she has alopecia for the first time, saying she feels like she owes little girls who are inspired by her natural hair an explanation.
Pressley, one-quarter of “The Squad”, says she is still striving to make peace with her diagnosis, given how much her hair is a part of her identity as a black woman in politics, in a video with The Root.
“My twists have become such a synonymous and a conflated part of not only my personal identity and how I show up in the world, but also my political brand,” Pressley says during the interview. “And that’s why I think it’s important that I’m transparent about this new normal and living with alopecia.”
Alopecia – the medical term for baldness – affects as many as 6.8 million people in the US, according to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation.
In the seven-minute-long interview, Pressley talks about how she had been overwhelmed by the support she had received from women after she started wearing her hair in Senegalese twists.
“Little girls were wearing T-shirts that said, ‘My Congresswoman wears braids’,” she says. “We received letters from all over the globe from women who talk about their own emancipation, that they felt I’ve given them permission.”
During a routine hair appointment, she noticed her hair was thinning. “From there, it’s accelerated very quickly,” she explains.
“I had been waking up every morning to sinks full of hair. Every night, I was employing all the tools that I had been schooled and trained in throughout my life as a black woman. I wrapped my hair, I wore a bonnet, I slept on a silk pillowcase.”
“I did not want to go to sleep, because I did not want the morning to come, where I would remove this bonnet and my wrap and be met with more hair in the sink and an image in the mirror of a person who felt increasingly like a stranger to me.”
The congresswoman says the last of her hair fell out the evening before the House voted to impeach Donald Trump, leaving her feeling “naked, exposed, vulnerable.”
“I felt embarrassed, I felt ashamed, I felt betrayed,” she adds, articulating the guilt she felt over what she perceived to be the “cultural betrayal” and how she felt she “owed” an explanation to the little girls who looked up to her because of her hair.
Many on Twitter have applauded Pressley’s decision to go public and for helping others who might be experiencing the same thing.
Congresswoman and fellow Squad member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: “Could you imagine losing all your hair on the eve of an enormously public day? And then turning that intensely intimate ordeal to make space for others? Ayanna, you are a living blessing.”
“Queen. Your courage in sharing your store is what makes you so incredibly special,” wrote Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.
Political analyst Zerlina Maxwell added: “I cried all the tears. Thank you @AyannaPressley this is a must watch.”
While some people, including Pressley’s husband, tried to convince her that her alopecia “doesn’t have to be political”, Pressley says, her response to them was: “I’m a Black woman in politics – everything I do is political”.
So with young girls in mind and wanting to free herself from her “secret” and “shame” of carrying that secret, Pressley says she felt compelled to officially publicly reveal her bald head.
Now, she is slowly making peace with her diagnosis, she says, adding: “I have not arrived but I’m making progress every day”.
Image: Getty