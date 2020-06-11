Choosing a baby name is one of the biggest decisions faced by new and expectant parents. It’s unsurprising, then, that baby name websites continuously prove to be some of the most-visited sources on the internet.

BabyNames.com is one such website. But, while it usually serves as a source of inspiration to mums and dads, its homepage is now dominated by a stark black box.

Inside the box can be found dozens of names. Each of those names belongs to a black American who was murdered, either at the hands of law enforcement or a civilian. Each of them, the site notes, “was somebody’s baby.”