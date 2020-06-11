People

How popular website BabyNames.com took a stand for the Black Lives Matter movement

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
BabyNames.com's black lives matter tribute

“Each of these names was somebody’s baby.” 

Choosing a baby name is one of the biggest decisions faced by new and expectant parents. It’s unsurprising, then, that baby name websites continuously prove to be some of the most-visited sources on the internet.

BabyNames.com is one such website. But, while it usually serves as a source of inspiration to mums and dads, its homepage is now dominated by a stark black box.

Inside the box can be found dozens of names. Each of those names belongs to a black American who was murdered, either at the hands of law enforcement or a civilian. Each of them, the site notes, “was somebody’s baby.”

“BabyNames.com stands in solidarity with the black community,” reads a statement from the website.

Black Lives Matter.”

You may also like

George Floyd murdered: how we can all be better allies in the fight against racism

The first of the names listed, of which there are well over 100, is Emmett Till, a 14-year-old who was lynched in 1955 after a white woman made up a story about him touching her.

Other names on the list include; Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed in February while out for a jog in the city of Brunswick early in the afternoon; Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by police in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment in March; Tony McDade, who was fatally shot in the Leon Arms apartment complex by an officer of the Tallahassee Police Department in May; and Jamel Floyd, who died earlier this month after being pepper sprayed inside a Sunset Park federal prison

The last name on the list, of course, is George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis on 25 May 2020 after a police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck for over eight minutes. 

Over on Twitter, the BabyNames.com account has dedicated itself to the anti-racism movement by tweeting out each new name of a black person killed by police added to the website, along with the #BlackLivesMatter tag.

And, as people have responded with names omitted from the list, the site has acknowledged and added them.

You may also like

George Floyd murder: Lizzo’s emotional video about US protests reminds us “the real story is not being told”

BabyNames.com’s effort to honour those lives lost has been widely praised on social media, with The Verge’s Bijan Stephen tweeting: “ok baby names dot com go off.”

Former US Attorney Barb McQuade, writing on her own Twitter, added: “All parents give deep and loving thought to their baby’s name. They never imagine seeing it on a tombstone or a headline about victims of police violence.

“They were all someone’s baby.”

Addressing the initiative with TODAY Parenting, BabyNames.com CEO Jennifer Moss explained that the issue of racial injustice is important to everyone who works on the site.

“We knew we wanted to make some kind of a statement…” she said. “I didn’t want it to look like a platitude, because we are all very moved by this, and we wanted to support the black community.”

Moss added: “I don’t think people realise that when you see all the names in one place, it’s overwhelming. When things happen little by little, we don’t notice them as much as when you put it all together and say, ‘Look what’s happening.’

“We wanted to show that these were somebody’s children.”

How to be a better ally in the fight against racism

To paraphrase what we’ve said before, it’s worth remembering that non-black people need to educate themselves, listen more, and learn how to be a better ally in the fight against racism.

Here are just a few of the ways we can all do this:

How to support Justice for George Floyd:

Further charities and organisations to engage with:

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

Image: BabyNames.com

Topics

Share this article

Author

Kayleigh Dray

Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.

Recommended by Kayleigh Dray

Life

How we can all be better allies in the fight against racism

We, as white people, need to be better allies. That much is clear. So how can we do that?

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
People

Over a million people have signed the ‘Justice for Belly Mujinga’ petition

Belly Mujinga died of Covid-19 after she was spat on at work at London’s Victoria station.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Opinion

Black Lives Matter protests: “I can’t bring myself to post a photo of George Floyd on Instagram”

Why one woman is struggling to mourn another black person killed by a white police officer on social media.

Posted by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Published
People

Leona Lewis’ story about her confrontation with a white store owner is a must-read

If you don’t think racism is a problem in the UK, you need to listen to what Leona Lewis has to say.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
People

Clara Amfo’s powerful Radio 1 statement has gone viral – and we all need to listen to it

The presenter broke down as she told listeners how her mental health has been impacted by George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a white police officer.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published