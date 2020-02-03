For Sama was filmed over five years throughout the conflict in the Syrian city of Aleppo. The documentary gives a real, painful view into the experience of war from a uniquely female perspective.

It shows the terror and panic of constant bombing and an uncertain uprising in the city, contrasted with Syrian journalist Waad Al-Kateab’s blossoming relationship, as she falls in love with her now husband Hamza, and gives birth to her daughter Sama.

The documentary sees Al-Kateab make the difficult choice to flee the city to protect her young family, and therefore abandon the struggle she’s already sacrificed so much for.

But although Al-Kateab has left the war physically (she now lives in the UK with her husband and two children) she is committed to standing with those who are still fighting, a message she was keen to tell the BAFTA audience.