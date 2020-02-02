People

Baftas 2020: Kate Middleton’s reaction to Brad Pitt’s Harry joke is everything

Anna Brech
When Brad Pitt made a quip about Prince Harry relocating to North America at the Baftas ceremony tonight, Kate Middleton was the first to laugh along. 

If you believed everything you read about Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in recent years, you may well understand that they and their respective partners have fallen out or are even “feuding”.

And yet – while Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back from their royal duties can’t have been easy for those involved – reports of tension between the two couples should clearly be taken with a pinch of salt. 

Because when Brad Pitt made a slightly risqué joke about Harry and Meghan relocating to North America at the Baftas this evening, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the first to laugh along. 

Kate and William were VIP guests  at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards in London’s Covent Garden tonight, which meant that they bagged a front-row seat to the ceremony – and all the ensuing on-stage banter.

Pitt was unable to attend the event. So when he won best supporting actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, his co-star Margot Robbie stepped up to accept it on his behalf. 

In a light-hearted speech, Robbie revealed that Pitt was “going to name his award Harry” because he was “excited about bringing it back to the States”.

The cameras dutifully panned in on the William and Kate, who appeared to appreciate the quip – especially Kate, who was filmed laughing heartily.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
William and Kate laugh along at Brad Pitt's Prince Harry quip

Just in case any offence was taken, however, Robbie was quick to qualify, “his words not mine!”

Pitt also began his speech with a cheeky dig about Britain leaving the European Union. “Hey Britain, heard you just became single – welcome to the club,” he joked.

The actor said he couldn’t make tonight’s Baftas ceremony due to family obligations.

Meghan and Harry announced that they would drop their HRH titles and no longer receive public funds as part of a move away from the royal household last month. The couple have since relocated to Vancouver, where they hope to start building a new life amid complaints of intrusive and sometimes abusive press coverage.

See Pitt’s hilariously mischievous Baftas speech in full, below:

Images: Getty

Anna Brech

Anna Brech is a freelance journalist and former editor for stylist.co.uk. Her six-year stint on the site saw her develop a vociferous appetite for live Analytics, feminist opinion and good-quality gin in roughly equal measure. She enjoys writing across all areas of women’s lifestyle content but has a soft spot for books and escapist travel content.

