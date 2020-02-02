Baftas 2020: Kate Middleton’s reaction to Brad Pitt’s Harry joke is everything

If you believed everything you read about Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in recent years, you may well understand that they and their respective partners have fallen out or are even “feuding”.

And yet – while Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back from their royal duties can’t have been easy for those involved – reports of tension between the two couples should clearly be taken with a pinch of salt.

Because when Brad Pitt made a slightly risqué joke about Harry and Meghan relocating to North America at the Baftas this evening, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the first to laugh along.