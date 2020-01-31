The soul-soothing film Maya Jama turns to when she needs a cathartic cry

When we think about the emotions that films can trigger, it’s hardly surprising that we show them so much attention and acclaim. One of our society’s most powerful storytelling tools, films can either open our eyes to worlds we never knew existed – or feel so familiar we suspect their storylines have been plucked directly from our own minds.

It’s why events like the BAFTAs are so important, which celebrate the biggest cinematic achievements of the year and shine a light on emerging talent. But, as well as all of this, 2020’s BAFTAs will also be home to the world’s first 5G-powered AR dress created by EE which will be worn by Maya Jama, as she’s the first to walk the red carpet.

Speaking to us about wearing the creation, Jama says: “I’m so excited! I’ve only been to the BAFTAs once before and obviously this time it’s a whole other experience, I’m going to be the first person to open the red carpet which I’ve never done before, especially not in a dress that’s got bits of animation flying off it.”