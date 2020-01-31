The soul-soothing film Maya Jama turns to when she needs a cathartic cry
As Maya Jama makes BAFTA history as the first person to wear a 5G-powered AR dress on the red carpet, we asked the soon-to-be actor about her film favourites.
When we think about the emotions that films can trigger, it’s hardly surprising that we show them so much attention and acclaim. One of our society’s most powerful storytelling tools, films can either open our eyes to worlds we never knew existed – or feel so familiar we suspect their storylines have been plucked directly from our own minds.
It’s why events like the BAFTAs are so important, which celebrate the biggest cinematic achievements of the year and shine a light on emerging talent. But, as well as all of this, 2020’s BAFTAs will also be home to the world’s first 5G-powered AR dress created by EE which will be worn by Maya Jama, as she’s the first to walk the red carpet.
Speaking to us about wearing the creation, Jama says: “I’m so excited! I’ve only been to the BAFTAs once before and obviously this time it’s a whole other experience, I’m going to be the first person to open the red carpet which I’ve never done before, especially not in a dress that’s got bits of animation flying off it.”
Jama goes on to explain: “The dress is designed by Richard Malone, and it’s completely different to what I would usually wear because it looks a little bit Victorian and underneath is loads of wires and battery packs. When you look with your naked eye it will just look like a lovely dress, but when you use the app you will see all of these extra things happen. It’s kind of like a performance. It’s my Cinderella moment – I feel like a digital princess.”
As Jama describes herself as a “huge movie fan”, we asked her which films she turns to when she’s had a bit of a rubbish day. And, while she usually prefers to binge-watch horrors and comedies, she says she has two firm favourites when she needs some cinematic comfort.
“Every time I want to be cheered up I think Step Brothers is the one to watch,” says Jama. “It cheers me up in an instant, it’s always a laugh my arse off moment. I love anything with Will Farrell in, I think he’s a genius.”
“But to have a cry, it would have to be The Notebook,” she continues. “I’m a bit of a baby anyway, I cry at things you’re not even supposed to cry at like Finding Nemo and Lilo and Stitch.”
If we said we hadn’t partaken in a good ol’ sobbing session ourselves to The Notebook… well, we’d be lying. And we love that Jama’s favourite heartbreak movie is so relatable.
Images: Matthew Walder/Nathan Gallagher