Barack Obama says women are “indisputably better than men“

Just a few months ago, his panel talk with Stylist’s guest editor Yara Shahidi went viral when he began sharing his wisdom on how we build up and tear down people online. Calling out ‘woke culture’, he said: “The world is messy, there are ambiguities, and people who do really good stuff have flaws.”

And now he’s at it again. Speaking at a private event on leadership in Singapore, Obama talked about female leadership – and our ears pricked.

Most notably, he said that if women ran every country in the world there would be a general improvement in living standards and outcomes. He also went on to say that while women aren’t perfect, they are “indisputably better than men”.