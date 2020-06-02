George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died in Minneapolis last week, after police officer Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on his neck. It’s an image that no one will forget – and we shouldn’t. Because change needs to happen; systemic racism can’t continue to take black lives.

But how can we really create this kind of change? It’s the question a lot of us are asking as we watch the protests about Floyd’s death continue to cause unrest across America and parts of the UK.