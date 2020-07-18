Barack Obama shares moving tribute to civil rights leader John Lewis

He added: “It’s fitting that the last time John and I shared a public forum was at a virtual town hall with a gathering of young activists who were helping to lead this summer’s demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“Afterwards, I spoke to him privately, and he could not have been prouder of their efforts … I told him that all those young people – of every race, from every background and gender and sexual orientation – they were his children. They had learned from his example, even if they didn’t know it.

“They had learned from his example, even if they didn’t know it. They had understood through him what American citizenship requires, even if they heard of his courage only through history books.”