The first thing I do in the morning…

Is try to be very LA and do a celery juice, but most mornings I fail at that and make a cup of tea. Then I take Janice – my rescue dog from Mexico – for a walk. She always wakes me up with a paw on my shoulder like, ‘Please, I want to go out.’ She’s very polite.

The first thing I do when I get home…

Is put away my groceries and hang out on the sofa with my boyfriend. We watch Monty Don’s gardening shows and The Great British Bake Off – I cry all the time when people get voted off. It’s not very rock ’n’ roll is it?

The first thing I heard this morning…

Was the drilling next door. LA seems to be a building site at the moment, there are so many houses going up. It reminds me of what happened to Shoreditch and Williamsburg.