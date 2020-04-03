Daily Kitchen Live: Jack Monroe’s new show will get you through quarantine cooking
Hollie Richardson
Tin Can Cook and Cooking On A Bootstrap author Jack Monroe has a new TV show to help with cooking ideas during quarantine, and Nigella Lawson is already a huge fan.
What culinary feast can you whip up with a can of chickpeas, a wilting cabbage and half a lemon? It’s the kind of question that cook and food writer Jack Monroe has been answering as part of her Lockdown Larder sessions on Twitter. If she wasn’t already a legend with her £5 meals on This Morning, she has 100% reached national treasure status now. Because let’s face it, we need all the help we can get with getting creative in the kitchen on a budget during lockdown.
That’s why Monroe’s latest announcement will be music to many ears.
The foodie expert shared exciting news of a new BBC cookery show on Twitter, which is due to start the week after next.
She wrote: “From Monday 13 April, BBC One launches a brand new show with the very experienced and lovely Matt Tebbutt AND ME. Based on Saturday Kitchen, it’s called Daily Kitchen and it’s on from 10 am-11 am.
“And I’m petrified and thrilled and absolutely HOOTING WITH JOY.”
She continued: “I can say confidently this wouldn’t have happened without you all and the absolute STINK you kicked up demanding I have a show. So thank you for believing in me, and I look forward to disappointing you in new and myriad ways on a daily basis!
“Gotta go call my Mum now. Xxx”
The response was, of course, one of relief and excitement. We will finally know what to do with those towers of tins in our cupboards. And Nigella Lawson is one of these very fans.
Lawson retweeted the news, adding: “FANTASTIC NEWS. Jack, you so deserve this, and I am so proud of you and happy for you, along with everyone else here. What joy you will bring into people’s homes when it is so needed. Congratulations darling.”
It comes after Lawson shared her own quarantine cooking tips on the BBC’s Coronavirus Newscast podcast, revealing that – just like the rest of the UK – she is currently comfort eating with potatoes and rice.
So, what else do we know about Daily Kitchen Live?
The BBC has said that Daily Kitchen Live, which comes from the makers of Saturday Kitchen, will screen each weekday on BBC One this month for two weeks. Chef Tebbutt will entertain and inform audiences, while Monroe will provide inspiration for people struggling at home with limited food resources. Daily Kitchen Live will also hook up with the Food Heroes who are stepping up to the plate to help others and will celebrate everyone in the food chain doing their best to keep the nation fed. To ensure the safety of staff and presenters the production will ensure strict social distancing rules are complied with both on and off screen.
Monroe says: “The way some of us cook has changed dramatically over the last few weeks, and rustling up nutritious, no-nonsense dinners in the current climate can be a challenge - but it’s incredibly important! I’ll be giving simple ingredient swaps, conjuring up recipes from whatever you may have in your cupboard and taking questions from viewers. I can’t wait to get started!”
Daily Kitchen Live will air each weekday at 10am on BBC One for two weeks from Monday 13 April.
