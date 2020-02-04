Last week, the BBC had to apologise for mistakenly playing footage of LeBron James in its coverage of the death of his fellow basketball star Kobe Bryant.

Paul Royall, editor of BBC News at Six and Ten, tweeted after the error, saying: “We apologise for this human error which fell below our usual standards on the programme.”

But people were, rightly, quick to call out that this is what happens when there is a lack of diversity in newsrooms.

It’s worth pointing out that a 2018 report found only 14.8% of the broadcaster’s workforce were from a BAME background in that same year.