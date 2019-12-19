How Beabadoobee’s confessional bedroom pop captured the anxieties of a generation

Although she played the violin for seven years (“I was a classic Asian kid like that”), it wasn’t until she was 17 that she picked up the guitar her dad brought home from a secondhand shop. “I basically sat there and wrote my first song straight way – it was only two chords.”

That first track was Coffee, a beautifully simple love song that’s now been played in Gen Z bedrooms around the world. At the end of a year that saw her complete her A levels, put out three EPs and pick up a nomination for the Brit Rising Star award, Beabadoobee took a moment with Stylist to reflect on her most formative firsts.