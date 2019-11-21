Why, in 2019, are tabloids still accusing women of ‘letting themselves go’?

“FUCK YOU. FUCK YOU MAGAZINE ARTICLES THAT HAVE NO EMPATHY. NO INTELLIGENCE. NO KINDNESS. It’s not 1990. Wtf. We have moved on. We are wiser. We are smarter. Why does gaining weight mean we have ‘let ourselves go’”.

Tabor continues to flip this depressing collection of words on its head, and comments on all the things in life that are more important than trying to be a certain dress size.

She writes: “Maybe we gained weight because we started to live a bit more? Or other priorities came about? Maybe we ‘let go’ of the bullshit standards you hold us up to? Maybe we ‘let go’ of the need to over train and under eat?

“Maybe we ‘let go’ of the idea that taking up less space is the best thing we could possibly do? Maybe we ‘let go’ of incessantly worrying about having an ab on show or a gap between our thighs or a ‘toned’ body (side note: why doesn’t mainstream media explain what toned really means?).”

Tabor continues to point out that instead of “letting go of ourselves” by not defining our self-worth by the way we look, or letting it control our actions, we’re actually “grabbing hold of who we really are.”