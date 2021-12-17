One of my early interactions with hooks’ work was many moons ago when I started a music blog documenting hip-hop, lyricism and the genre’s relationship to Black women. hooks’s sophistication in understanding human emotion, need and love specifically as it pertains to Black women was unlike anything I had come across.

In so many facets of my own work, I quoted the magical language of hooks and I was not alone in doing so. Her words gave so many of us solace and power, and because of this, they can be found in dissertations, articles, posters, films, poetry, social media posts all across the world.

Much of hooks’ genius lay in her ability to unpeel and interrogate complex notions of the human condition; showing us that we could look at them in a more daring, ferocious and often freeing way. She did this in a contemporary and accessible manner, appealing to the masses in a way that made many feel seen.

It is because of this wide-ranging accessibility that when we scope out the development of digital feminism – from tumblr to Twitter all the way to Instagram – much of it can be traced back to her works.