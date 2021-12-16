Social media has been alight with tributes following death of prolific feminist, author and activist bell hooks, aged 69.

A press release from her niece, Ebony Motley, stated that hooks – real name Gloria Jean Watkins – was surrounded by her close friends and family at home when she died from an illness.

“The family of @bellhooks is sad to announce the passing of our sister, aunt, great aunt and great great aunt. The author, professor, critic and feminist made her transition early this am from her home, surrounded by family and friends,” read the tweet announcing the poet, social critic and professor’s passing.