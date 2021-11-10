Speaking openly about our mental health is something that many of us are becoming increasingly comfortable doing in the hope that it reminds others that they are not going through it alone.

And this often includes celebrities, too, from broadcaster Alex Scott telling Stylist how she protects her mental wellbeing by setting boundaries to singer Mabel sharing how she navigates anxiety as someone in the public eye.

Now, in an emotional Instagram post, model Bella Hadid has issued a simple yet important reminder to her 47 million followers that no matter what it may look like on the outside, our mental health journeys are not linear – and that’s OK.