Mental health: Bella Hadid’s candid Instagram post is an important reminder that mental health journeys are not linear
“Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone,” wrote model Bella Hadid on Instagram as she discussed struggling with her mental health and anxiety for “years”.
Speaking openly about our mental health is something that many of us are becoming increasingly comfortable doing in the hope that it reminds others that they are not going through it alone.
And this often includes celebrities, too, from broadcaster Alex Scott telling Stylist how she protects her mental wellbeing by setting boundaries to singer Mabel sharing how she navigates anxiety as someone in the public eye.
Now, in an emotional Instagram post, model Bella Hadid has issued a simple yet important reminder to her 47 million followers that no matter what it may look like on the outside, our mental health journeys are not linear – and that’s OK.
Sharing candid photos of herself in tears, the model captioned the post: “This is pretty much my everyday, every night for a few years now.”
Opening up about her mental health journey, Hadid issued a powerful reminder: “Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… It has its ups and downs, and side to sides.”
“But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point. (There is always room for it to start up again, but for me it’s always been nice to know that even if it’s a few days, weeks, or months, it does get better, to some extent, even for a moment. ) It took me a long time to get that in my mind.
I’ve had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it. Which is all that you can ask of yourself. Anyways. Not sure why but it feels harder and harder to not share my truth on here.
“Thank you for seeing me and thank you for listening. I love you.”
If you, or someone you know, is struggling with their mental health or emotional wellbeing, you can find support and resources on the mental health charity Mind’s website and NHS Every Mind Matters or access the NHS’ guide to local mental health helplines and organisations here.
You can also call the Samaritans in the UK on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org for confidential support.
Images: Getty