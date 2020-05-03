Bella Mackie making dinner in her wedding dress is all of us in lockdown
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
After breast cancer charity CoppaFeel asked their supporters to take part in #formalfridays to raise money, Bella Mackie took the opportunity to re-wear her wedding dress – and make dinner in it, too.
As the coronavirus lockdown continues, many of us are looking for new ways to keep ourselves entertained during our evenings at home, especially at the weekend. Evenings we might have previously spent drinking at the pub or eating with friends are now spent hosting virtual pub quizzes or playing online escape rooms.
Although most of us have probably spent the last month or so sans-makeup, dressing up for the evening – whether that’s by putting on makeup, wearing nice clothes or simply changing out of our pyjamas – is a fun way to differentiate the week from the weekends during lockdown.
And no person has quite nailed this approach than author and journalist Bella Mackie, who spent her Friday evening donning her wedding dress – for a good cause.
Taking part in breast cancer charity CoppaFeel’s #formalfridays challenge, which asks people to dress up for the evening, donate £5 to the charity and tag five friends to do the same, Mackie took to Instagram to share the moment with her followers.
“#formalfriday in my fucking wedding dress,” she wrote. “Donating to @coppafeelpeople and not breathing out or sitting down.”
Mackie’s husband Greg James also shared a photo of her wedding dress adventure, revealing that she’d not only got dressed up and donated money to charity, but that she’d also made dinner in the gown.
“Bella’s #formalfriday consisted of her making dinner in her wedding dress,” James wrote. “All hail the queen.”
Besides the fact donning your fanciest outfit and getting all dressed up is a great way to pass an evening in lockdown (we’ve definitely reached the “why not?” stage now), taking part in #formalfridays is also a great way to raise money for charity.
Mackie isn’t the only celebrity to have taken part in the challenge so far – names including Fearne Cotton, Frankie Bridge and Angela Scanlon have dressed up for the cause.
Image: Getty