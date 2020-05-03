Bella Mackie making dinner in her wedding dress is all of us in lockdown

As the coronavirus lockdown continues, many of us are looking for new ways to keep ourselves entertained during our evenings at home, especially at the weekend. Evenings we might have previously spent drinking at the pub or eating with friends are now spent hosting virtual pub quizzes or playing online escape rooms.

Although most of us have probably spent the last month or so sans-makeup, dressing up for the evening – whether that’s by putting on makeup, wearing nice clothes or simply changing out of our pyjamas – is a fun way to differentiate the week from the weekends during lockdown.