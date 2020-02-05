Bella Mackie on how privilege and “luck” should not be factors in a stalking conviction

She contineued: “I was stalked for three months and it felt like a fucking lifetime. Did warnings stop him? No. Police approach was patchy as hell until my MP stepped in. One officer asked if I’d dated the man (as if it would then be warranted). Another told me to get my dad to buy a baseball bat.

“It always seemed fairly clear to me that the only reason I eventually got proper help was because my family were middle class and pushy about it. AND I was lucky – when my stalker got out of prison he didn’t contact me. But I still worry he will.

“I feel so so so sorry for Emily Maitlis, she has endured decades of this. It’s got to be handled better. There were cuts to the main stalking clinic a few years back so I’m not hopeful. Ugh I can’t even be coherent with my thoughts on this.”