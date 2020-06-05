What has British Transport Police said about the Belly Mujinga petition?

BTP has issued a statement saying it understands the depth of feeling over Mujinga’s case, and that there are questions over how it was decided there was insufficient proof of a crime to justify a prosecution.

“We can assure the public that we have comprehensively reviewed all the available evidence and have not identified any offences or behaviour that meets the threshold for prosecution,” it reads.

What can you do to support the ‘Justice For Belly’ movement?

“Belly was a vital essential worker but that was just her job,” reads the petition. “She was a mother, wife, sister and friend to many and her story is although upsetting, not likely individual in nature.

“If we are able to protect doctors and nurses, we must seek to put measures in place to adequately protect those individuals that make their journeys to work where necessary, possible. All frontline workers within Transport for London and their umbrella companies should be recognised equally and PPE should be a necessity, not a luxury.”

If you have yet to sign the ‘Justice For Belly’ petition, you can do so here.

You can also find a list of UK anti-racism charities and organisations to support here.