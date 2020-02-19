The actor and writer has sought help for alcohol abuse before: in 2001, his publicist released a statement confirming that the Oscar-winning actor had checked into a treatment facility.

It read: “Ben is a self-aware and smart man who has decided that a fuller life awaits him without alcohol.

“He has chosen to seek out professional assistance, and is committed to travelling a healthier road with the support of family, friends and fans.”

For a long time after that, it seemed as if Affleck had his demons in check. However, in March 2017, the actor explained that he had again begun to struggle as a result of his alcohol addiction.

Writing on his Instagram, he explained: “I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.

“I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”