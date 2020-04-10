With no commute, no breakfast meetings and no evenings out, there’s also no excuse for avoiding exercise – especially when you can take part in an at home workout courtesy of YouTube, Instagram Live or the websites of endless fitness influencers at any time of the day or night.

“Working out at home is so important right now since we’re moving around a lot less than we normally do,” says Meriam Ahari, Stylist’s fitness editor. Not only that, exercise has also been scientifically proven to have multiple mood-boosting benefits, including helping to alleviate stress, anxiety and depression by releasing endorphins and acting as a welcome distraction from everything else happening in the world right now.