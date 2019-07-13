The best podcasts by women to listen to in 2020

Women are taking control of the conversation on all your favourite podcasts. These are some of the best to tune into in 2020.
It’s no secret that podcasts are the thing. From real crime to fitness and news to meditation, there’s a podcast for that.
But the best thing about plugging in is that we get to hear the conversations we want to hear. In a world that so often tries to silence the female voice, mansplaining is a day to day occurrence and men’s experiences dominate story telling, the new platform is giving a chance for women to be heard. They’re allowing us to tell jokes, take a stand and discuss the taboo in a way that traditional venues often don’t - and we are here for it.
Whether you want to laugh, listen to thought provoking stories or find comfort in conversation, there’s women out there recording it.
These are just some of our top recommended podcasts made by women, for women.
Feminists Don't Wear Pink, by Scarlett Curtis
This truthful podcast hosted by journalist, activist and writer Scarlett Curtis illuminates the path for our future female leaders. Scarlet invites bold and pioneering women for her live podcast discussion on what feminism means to them. An unfiltered, frank and honest conversation that will leave you in high spirits.
The Gurls Talk, by Adwoa Aboah
This is your regular source of fierce female chat. The podcast hosted by model Adwoa Aboah, featuring a number of different guests, as they talk, share, listen and take control of their lives. Covering topics from sex to success, the episodes are motivating, inspirational and thought provoking.
Happy Place, by Fearne Cotton
Presenter Fearne Cotton’s podcast series shares advise from experts and celebrities on how to find joy each and every day. The chatty show helps you find an alternative way of looking at life if you’re feeling lost or frazzled from the pressures of this fast paced life.
The Guilty Feminist, by Deborah Frances-White
This award-winning podcast hosted by comedian Deborah Frances-White gives guests a supportive forum to discuss the big topics of 21st century feminism - and the insecurities, hypocrisies and fears that undermine our efforts. In 2019, The Guilty Feminist was nominated for Best Comedy Podcast at the British Podcast Awards and so is a must listen to this year.
Extraordinary People, by Katie Piper
The podcast by writer and broadcaster Katie Piper speaks to a variety of inspirational people who have turned adversity into powerful positivity.
Katie, over the past decade, has been inspired by so many of these extraordinary people who have overcome often unimaginable experiences with such strength. She shares these inspiring stories with the public to show just how incredible and resilient we as humans can be.
The High Low, by Dolly Alderton & Pandora Sykes
This is a weekly pop culture and news podcast brought to you by the double-act journalists. The perfect balance of analysis of current affairs, gossip, thoughtful discussion and chat, the witty duo share the message that life is best consumed with a good mix of the trivial and the political.
Untangle, by Meditation Studio
Untangle introduces us to experts who have devoted their lives to helping others meditate.
Produced by the people behind the Meditation Studio app to teach us how to slow down, reduce stress levels and increase calm whenever you need it most. You may find yourself believing that meditation is the answer to all our problems.
How To Fail, by Elizabeth Day
This chart-topping podcast with journalist Elizabeth Day celebrates the things that haven’t gone right. Every week, a new interviewee explores what failure has taught them for both an inspirational and insightful conversation.
The Receipts, by Ghana & Tolly & Milena
From relationships to money debates, you can expect unadulterated girl talk with no filter on this podcast - the three friends will talk about anything and everything. The brilliantly blunt trio solve some of the most scandalous dilemmas with their brutal honesty, as well as discussing modern society and culture in the most hilarious chats.
My Favourite Murder, by Karen Kilgariff & Georgia Hardstark
This podcast is the hit true crime comedy hosted by the crime enthusiasts Karen Kilgariff, a stand-up comedian and TV writer, and Georgia Hardstark, a writer and host for the Cooking Chanel. The true crime obsessed due discuss their favourite tales of murder and dispense funny advice and useful self-care tips to avoid it happening to you.
Dear Joan and Jericha, by Julia Davis & Vicki Pepperdine
Joan and Jericha are the filthy agony aunts you didn’t know you needed. The comedy duo, played by Julia Davis and Vicki Pepperdine, are known for jaw-dropping sexual frankness and extremely risque advice sessions. This podcast, which began in April, shot up to the top of the iTunes podcast chart and is a huge success.
The Dropout, by ABC Radio & ABC News Nightline
Telling the story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos, this is an unbelievable look at what happens when ambition and fame goes terribly wrong. ABC News chief business, technology and economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, along with producers Taylor Dunn and Victoria Thompson, take listeners through their three-year-long investigation including exclusive interviews with former employees, investors, and patients. The never-before-aired deposition testimony of Elizabeth Holmes makes it not one to be missed.
Table Manners by Jessie Ware
Jessie Ware hosts this podcast about food, family, and the forgotten art of chitchat from her very own dinner table. With help from her chef extraordinaire mum Lennie, guests from the worlds of music, culture and politics drop by for a bite and a bit of a natter. Oversharing guaranteed.
You, Me & The Big C by Deborah James & Lauren Mahon
This podcast is a candid look at cancer, offering help, support and comfort with those struggling through disease or for those who just want to know more about it. This is an inspirational podcast that impacts and changes lives for the positive. Real talk and brutal honesty.
Girlfriends
The Girlfriends podcast sees journalists and best friends Chloe Gray, Arielle Tchiprout and Anna Bonet question, debate and celebrate modern day friendship. Touching on everything from how toxic girl gangs really are, to how the hell you make new friends when you’re a grown up. The conversations are sometimes frank, often funny and always relatable.
Finding Annie
This recently launched podcast see’s DJ and memory-loss-sufferer Annie Mac jog her memory of life events, from child birth to teenage friendship, by having conversations with her nearest and dearest. She uses those newly remembered events to shape a wider conversation about society, culture and politics.
Pardon My French
Garance Doré, French photographer, illustrator and author, chats with inspiring women about life and work, from burnout to self-love.
Sooo Many White Guys
This is the perfect example of using a podcast to promote diversity. Comedian Phoebe Robinson uses the episodes to talk to artists who aren’t white men, having deep, candid, funny and intelligent conversations with people who are just like you and me.
