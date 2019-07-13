The best podcasts by women to listen to in 2020

It’s no secret that podcasts are the thing. From real crime to fitness and news to meditation, there’s a podcast for that.

But the best thing about plugging in is that we get to hear the conversations we want to hear. In a world that so often tries to silence the female voice, mansplaining is a day to day occurrence and men’s experiences dominate story telling, the new platform is giving a chance for women to be heard. They’re allowing us to tell jokes, take a stand and discuss the taboo in a way that traditional venues often don’t - and we are here for it.

Whether you want to laugh, listen to thought provoking stories or find comfort in conversation, there’s women out there recording it.