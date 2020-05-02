7 Reese Witherspoon films available to stream, ranked

Looking for a film to watch this weekend? Take a look at the best Reese Witherspoon films available to stream – because we’re always in the mood for a Witherspoon classic.

Basically: she’s bloody great, and we’re just really in the mood for a Witherspoon film to watch over the weekend. So, we’ve taken a look at the ones that are available to stream as part of your Netflix, Now TV or Amazon Prime subscription.

There’s a film for pretty much every emotion that we’re experiencing on this lockdown rollercoaster. But if you’re struggling to pick one, here’s an unofficial and very subjective ranking of Witherspoon’s films that are available online.

7. How Do You Know?

How Do You Know? is available to stream on Netflix.

Full disclosure: I have not seen this. But How Do You Know? looks like a harmless, upbeat rom-com to put on while doing some ironing. Witherspoon plays Lisa, a star softball player who is unable to make it into the national team. She falls in love with two men (played by Owen Wilson and Paul Rudd) at the same time and struggles to find the true meaning of love. Watch How Do You Know? on Netflix

6. Just Like Heaven

Just Like Heaven is available to watch on Netflix.

Another heart-warming rom-com, Just Like Heaven is good for if you want a little cry. Elizabeth (Witherspoon) is a physician who is left in a coma after a car accident while on her way to a blind date. Three months later, David (Mark Ruffalo), who is recovering from the sudden death of his wife, moves into the apartment that had been Elizabeth. Her spirit soon begins to appear to David in the apartment… Watch Just Like Heaven on Netflix

Election is available to watch on Now TV.

One of Witherspoon’s earlier roles, Election is a 90s cult classic. The black-comedy follows the story of Tracey Flick, who runs unopposed for her high school election. However, school teacher Jim McAllister (Matthew Broderick) has different plans, so he tells the varsity’s popular football player to run for president. Chaos follows. Watch Election on Now TV

4. Walk The Line

Watch Walk The Line on Now TV.

The film role that won her an Oscar, Witherspoon plays June Carter in Walk The Line. The Johnny Cash biography tells the story of the aspiring musician (played by Joaquin Phoenix), as he receives a golden opportunity to tour with the famous June Carter. We also get to hear Witherspoon’s country vocals, which are of course brilliant. Watch Walk The Line on Now TV

3. Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

Watching Cruel Intentions is a teenager’s rite of passage, yeah? It’s a crazy highschool drama that exposes the ridiculous lives of manipulative and slightly evil rich kids Sebastian (Ryan Phillipe) and Kathryn (Sarah Michelle Gellar). They make a horrible bet that involves Sebastian having sex with their headmaster’s daughter, Annette (Witherspoon). However, in an unexpected turn of events, Sebastian falls truly in love with Annette. Watch Cruel Intentions on Amazon Prime

2. Wild

Watch Wild on Netlix.

Based on Cheryl Strayed’s memoir of the same name, Wild follows the story of a recently divorced woman who decides to start a new life by hiking along the 1,100 mile-long Pacific Crest Trail. She begins to discover herself as she goes along her trek. The role earned Witherspoon a second Oscar nomination. Quite frankly: it’s one of the most inspiring stories about self-discovery out there. Watch Wild on Netflix

1. Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde is available to watch on Netfix.

Well it just had to be number one. Sure, Legally Blonde is one of the most quotable films of the 00s. But it’s also a strong feminist story about not judging a book by its cover (read: yes, women are capable of liking pink and being super smart). Elle (Witherspoon) is dumped by her boyfriend Warner who says he needs to be with a “smart girl”. She enrols in the same school as him at Harvard in an effort to teach him a lesson. Watch Legally Blonde on Netflix