Sometimes, when the weather is gloomy or we’re feeling low, we crave nothing more than a good cry. And a devastatingly sad film isn’t just one of the easiest ways to release all of that pent-up emotion; researchers at Oxford University say that a good tearjerker also increases pain tolerance by upping levels of feel-good, pain-killing chemicals produced in the brain, too. “The argument here is that actually, maybe the emotional wringing you get from tragedy triggers the endorphin system,” Robin Dunbar, a co-author of the study and professor of evolutionary psychology at the University of Oxford, told The Guardian.

With that in mind, then, we’ve trawled Netflix to bring you our pick of the best sad movies. From dramas that will hit you right where it hurts, to romances that will make your heart swell, each of these films promises to be every bit as emotional as they are entertaining. (Un)happy viewing… Someone Great Anyone who’s ever had their heart broken will fall in love with Someone Great. The film kicks off as music journalist Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) is offered her dream job in San Francisco – some 2,572 miles from her home in New York City. But, when her boyfriend of nine years dumps her, it’s up to her two best friends to take her out on one last outrageous NYC adventure.

Holding The Man Adapted from Timothy Conigrave’s 1995 memoir of the same name, Holding The Man offers an achingly beautiful portrayal of his 15-year romance with John Caleo. A Silent Voice This critically-acclaimed animation sees a grade school student with impaired hearing is bullied mercilessly, she transfers to another school. Years later, one of her former tormentors sets out to make amends. First Match

First Match is not your typical coming-of-age story, weaving a tale about Monique (Elvire Emanuelle), a young teenage girl from Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighbourhood, who’s desperate to find a way back to her estranged father. How? By joining the all-boys wrestling team, of course. The Notebook “If you’re a bird, I’m a bird.” Basically everyone already knows the bittersweet love story of Allie (Rachel McAdams) and Noah (Ryan Gosling) by heart, but Nicholas Sparks’ tale of two lovers separated by fate never fails to make us cry. Steel Magnolias Robert Harling wrote salon-centred tale Steel Magnolias as a way of coping with the death of his sister, Susan. Starring Sally Field, Julia Roberts, Dolly Parton, and more, expect nothing but wit, warmth, optimism, and heartbreak in this award-winning drama.

Boyhood The wistful Boyhood, which created a media buzz upon its release in 2014, depicts the childhood and adolescence of Mason Evans Jr. from ages six to 18 as he grows up in Texas with divorced parents. The Pursuit Of Happyness In this heartfelt biopic, Chris Gardner takes up an unpaid internship in a brokerage firm after he loses his life’s earnings selling a product he invested in. His wife leaves him and he is left with the custody of his son. Will Smith and his real-life son, Jaden Smith, star. Moonlight

Moonlight, which tells the story of a bullied child taken in by a crack dealer and his girlfriend, has been nominated for a clutch of awards including Best Screenplay.

In this Academy Award-winning tale of love and identity, we follow Chiron from childhood to adulthood, and meet the people who shape him along the way. Marriage Story Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson won acclaim for their depiction of a once-happy couple’s struggle through a gruelling, coast-to-coast divorce. 50/50 Inspired by a true story, 50/50 – starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Anna Kendrick, Seth Rogen, and Bryce Dallas Howard – is all about friendship, love, survival and finding humour in unlikely places. Lion In 1986, five-year-old Saroo climbs into a freight train and falls asleep. After several days, he finds himself thousands of miles from home and utterly lost in Calcutta. Unable to speak the language, and with no way home, he ends up being adopted by an Australian couple. However, 25 years later, adult Saroo (Dev Patel) decides to return to India and embark on a desperate search for his biological mother.

Dreamgirls Overwhelmingly emotional, Dreamgirls follows the story of a young female singing trio from Chicago, Illinois called “The Dreams”, who cross over to the pop charts to become music superstars. Tallulah

When Tallulah (Ellen Page) impulsively takes a baby from a neglectful mother, she decides to pass the child off as her own. Without a place of her own, she asks for the help of her ex-boyfriend’s mother, Margo (Allison Janney), telling her the baby is her granddaughter – thus beginning an uneasy friendship. The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind Based on a true story, this film sees a 13-year-old boy thrown out of the school he loves when his family can no longer afford the fees. Against all the odds, though, he invents an unconventional way to save his village from famine. The Theory Of Everything Eddie Redmayne won Best Actor for his portrayal of astrophysics student Stephen Hawking, who learns that he suffers from motor neurone disease and has around two years to live.

Roma The exquisitely tragic Roma follows the life of a live-in housekeeper of a middle-class family, as a semi-autobiographical take on Cuarón’s upbringing in the Colonia Roma neighborhood of Mexico City. Miss You Already A searing tale of female friendship, Miss You Already follows two best friends Milly (Toni Collette) and Jess (Drew Barrymore) as the former undergoes treatment to battle breast cancer and the latter tries to get pregnant.

