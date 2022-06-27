“I know we are celebrating us right now, as we should — we absolutely deserve to celebrate, especially now. We must celebrate our art by protecting our right and our truths.”

After making her speech, Monae’s announced Jazmine Sullivan as the winner of the Best R&B Pop Artist award, who also spoke on the ruling and made a plea to men to support women.

“As always, I do this for the women — for my sisters especially,” she said. “It’s a hard time right now for us, and I want to speak directly to the men: we need y’all. We need y’all to stand up. Stand up for us, stand up with us.