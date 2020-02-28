Sam represents a very authentic version of womanhood – going through the menopause, with sexual desires, whose clothes don’t always fit – but not in a traumatic way. Why do you think it’s important we have characters that hold a mirror up to us?

When I went into the show, I did not want my show to be labelled as a feminist show. I wanted it to just be the story of this person. But I have come to realise and acknowledge that people feel seen in the show, because I’m not wrapping things up in a bow. I’m not making it too sexy or too funny. Nothing is an extreme version. I think the extremes of things are what is fucking the world up right now. My show is about what life is now. When I first pitched I described it as wanting to elevate the mundane. And when you lean into that people really respond.

Why do you think we’re so hungry to see things that reflect our own experiences back at us in some way?

It’s very therapeutic. I had a hard time with my dad from the time I was 11 until I moved out of my house at 18. Yeah. My dad was a writer and in my early 20s we started working together. We would talk about things that were very painful when I was growing up and reflect on them and write them down and make fun of ourselves in the process. That was able to help us get through painful memories and look at them in a funny way.