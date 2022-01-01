Betty White death: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey lead Twitter tributes to the actress after her death
Michelle Obama, Ryan Reynolds and Oprah Winfrey have paid tribute to iconic actress Betty White following her death.
Social media has been flooded with tributes following the death of actress Betty White, aged 99, on 31 December.
“Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning,” her agent told People in a statement on Friday.
“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”
When the news broke, Twitter was awash with tributes from Hollywood and beyond to the iconic Golden Girls star.
“Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve,” wrote President Joe Biden.
Sharing a photo of White and the Obama’s dog, Bo, Michelle Obama wrote: “Betty White broke barriers, defied expectations, served her country, and pushed us all to laugh. Barack and I join so many around the world who will miss the joy she brought to the world. I know our Bo is looking forward to seeing her up in heaven.”
White’s The Proposal co-star Ryan Reynolds shared: “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”
“RIP Betty White! Man did I think you would live forever. You blew a huge hole in this world that will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace….you’ve earned your wings,” said Viola Davis.
Many stars shared fond memories of working with the actress.
“RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end,” tweeted Seth Meyers.
“She really was the best. A toast to Betty White tonight instead,” added Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy.
White was gearing up to celebrate her 100th birthday on 17 January and had told People in an interview: “I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age”.
Images: Getty