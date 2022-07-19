According to Biscoe, Beyoncé got straight to the point when she saw the original film posters had reportedly altered her figure.

“She says, ‘You made me too skinny. It’s not me,’” Biscoe told the outlet.

“Then she did this hourglass shape. And he said, ‘Okay, we’ll fix that.’”

Biscoe went on to explain that following the interaction, the decision was made on the spot to alter the posters.

“She walked away to go do the scene, and I looked at him and smiled, like, ‘Is that the first time that you’ve ever had an actress ask to make her body bigger?’

“He was like, ‘Yes. It’s going to cost me thousands of dollars, but I am going to do it.’”